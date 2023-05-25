THE Bathurst community is invited to bring their furry (or not so furry) friends down to Bicentennial Park later this month for another addition of the RSPCA Million Paws Walk.
A fundraiser that helps raise awareness for animal cruelty in Bathurst, the walk will be held on Sunday, May 28, from 11am.
While the event is mainly targeted at dog owners, other animals are allowed to participate as long as they are on a leads or in cages.
Margaret Gaal, from the RSPCA Bathurst branch, said all money raised from the event will remain in the Bathurst branch, which also includes the towns of Cowra, Lithgow and Oberon.
"This day helps raise awareness for animal cruelty and how we can go about rectifying it," she said.
"We fund-raise for our branch and the money we make on the day will stay in the Bathurst branch and goes towards animal care here."
Ms Gaal said organisers are expeceted more than 200 dogs on the day.
"We'd really love to see some other animals too," she said.
"Sometimes people don't have a dog, but they'd like to participate, so why not bring a cat along?
"We've had ferrets, we've had a horse, birds and chooks too.
"If people want to come down, that would be lovely.
"Of course, keep in mind they've all got to be on leads or in carry cages."
This is the first year since before the COVID-19 pandemic that the Million Paws Walk has been able to operate without restrictions.
In fact, last year was the first time the event was held since 2019.
It means that the fundraiser barbecue will be able to run.
"This year we've got our barbecue, a coffee van and we've got things people have donated," Ms Gaal said.
"We would definitely love more donations to raffle them off and what not. But we're really happy with what we're doing right."
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Million Paws Walk website.
