HER last name isn't the same, but after winning the biggest race of her driving career on Wednesday night Isobel Ross certainly looked like part of the Turnbull family.
After steering the Amanda Turnbull trained Iam The Captain to victory in the Western edition of the TAB Regional Championship, Ross spoke of her proud association with the famous harness racing family.
From the time the Queensland native first arrived at The Lagoon five years ago, she's been embraced by three generations of Turnbulls.
The now 25-year-old won the first time she sat in the gig behind an Amanda Turnbull trained horse. That was on December 1, 2018, when Ross saluted in the Group 3 Teeny Teeny Stakes at Menangle with Eye See Diamonds.
She's since won two editions of Dubbo's Group 3 Red Ochre Classic for Amanda Turnbull and last December when she notched up the 300th win of her career, it was aboard the Steve Turnbull trained Saint Veran.
When Ross produced a magic drive with Iam The Captain on Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway - coming from eighth on the bell to win - joining her trackside to celebrate were more Turnbulls.
She wouldn't have wanted it any other way.
"That's the biggest race of my career that I've ever won," Ross said.
"I've won a couple of Group 3s and this isn't considered a Group 1 any more, but it's a $100,000 race, so it's the biggest.
"It's just really good to win it for Mandy, we've worked together for a long time and it's a big family operation.
"It wouldn't want to do it for anybody else, it was just great I did it for 'Manda. We work so hard and the long days are paying off on nights like tonight."
As Ross indicated, she and Amanda Turnbull not only enjoy their racing success together, but do plenty of hard work alongside each other to prepare the horses.
It's a relationship built on mutual respect.
While Amanda Turnbull was the driver who won the 2022 Western TAB Regional Championship with Lyrical Genius, she offered Ross the pick of the drives for Wednesday night.
Ross went with Iam The Captain ($6.50), Turnbull sat in the gig behind Racing Time ($18), while the stable's third runner Alta Billy ($126) was driven by Jack Callaghan.
"She let me have the pick of them, so that was really good, and I picked him," Ross said.
"She said that they were all ready, we worked them on Sunday together and they all worked amazing and were probably on par with each other."
When the mobile barrier released the field in the 2,260 metres feature, it was Alta Billy who started the best.
He flew out from barrier seven and while not able to cross Nathan Turnbull aboard Modern Power, took up position in the death seat.
Racing Time then made a three-wide move to land outside the leader with a lap to go.
Meanwhile, Ross found herself one out and four back.
But with the advice from Amanda Turnbull to "drive confident" in her mind, Ross opted to set off on a three wide move with 800m to go.
It was risky but it paid off. As they turned for home Iam The Captain had the lead and in the final 100m he kicked again.
He went on to win by 4.1m and to make things even better, rank outsider Alta Billy stormed home to pinch second by a head over $4.20 favourite He Aint Fakin.
"Mandy just told me to drive confident. I didn't know whether to pull him out, I did and I took that gamble and he did the rest," Ross said.
"I was at the time a bit half-hearted about it, but it was too big of a race to not try. The horse did all the work, all the credit to him."
The four-year-old Captaintreacherous x Heavenly Beauty horse rated 1:57.8 to win the fifth race of his career, while for Ross it was victory 309 in the gig.
