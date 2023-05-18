PETER Fitzsimmons might laugh at the novel position he finds himself in as the leading try scorer in the Blowes Cup, but the Bathurst Bulldogs captain knows its because he's part of a seriously good forward pack.
Last Saturday the Bulldogs number 8 - a player closing in on 250 games for the club - experienced a career first as he crossed for four tries in the win over last season's minor premiers Cowra.
It took his tally to the season to 10 after five rounds and continued his record of scoring in every game so far in 2023.
"I knew I had six before that because I'd never really scored more than seven or eight in a season before that," Fitzsimmons said.
"It was like 'Wow, I've got six in the first round', then I scored another four so that's 10.
"I've never done that before, I've scored a couple of doubles over a long period of time, so it was pretty awesome to get that and at a place like Cowra where we've been pretty worried about going at times because of how good they've been over the last few years."
Fitzsimmons is now well clear on the list of leading try scorers, Dubbo Kangaroos outside centre Tim Beach the next best with five.
Then comes a group who have crossed four times in Bulldogs duo Brad Glasson and Jason Corliss plus Roos pair Calub Cook and Moavuka Kavaefiafi.
Aside from second rower Corliss, all of them are backs. That's what makes Fitzsimmons' efforts all the more remarkable, but he says Bulldogs' scrum deserves plenty of credit.
"I can't really claim too many of them, they've been off the back of a dominant scrum. Our scrum is awesome at the moment," he said.
"We haven't changed the players too dramatically, everyone we've got in that scrum has been around the club for a long while, I just think we've got the balance right.
"So our scrum is dominant and forcing other teams backwards. The tries at Cowra weren't typical number 8 tries, they weren't pushed over the line and then scored, but when a team is walking backwards and you're picking the ball up and taking it to them it's much easier."
The dominance of Bulldogs' scrum has not only led to Fitzsimmons picking up 10 tries, but the Bathurst side as a whole has notched up 213 points across five games.
Fitzsimmons says it's one of the best scrums he has been part of. Given he has played for Central West and NSW Country, that speaks volumes.
"It's definitely good. We've got an unreal back line so a lot of the conversation is we need the go forward to allow those guys time and space," Fitzsimmons said.
"Now we've definitely got that and I think it's been a change in mentality. We have been working hard on those physical things - our contact, our scrum.
"We've changed our training a little bit to focus specifically on that area.
"It feels as good as any pack I've been a part of for sure, you're not looking to cover anyone else's job. In club rugby you can be needed to cover a few things, but when you move into that rep level you can focus on what you need to do.
"At the moment we've got much more of that feeling - I just worry about what is in front of me because I don't have to cover."
A dominant scrum will be a key this Saturday as the Bulldogs host Orange Emus at Ashwood Park.
Not only will it be the first time Bulldogs have hosted Emus at the ground since last year's grand final, but the greens will have another point to prove.
Last Saturday Emus suffered its first loss to Orange City in eight years. The Bulldogs captain thinks that makes them even more dangerous.
"I'm definitely champing at the bit and especially at home. We had the test of Emus and Emus and now we have to defend it at home," Fitzsimmons said.
"It plays on my mind they're coming off a tough loss that would've meant a lot to them and they'll be wanting to come over here and prove a point.
"What better for them to come and try and knock off number one? So we're very aware of that and will train ourselves to be ready for that.
"You can be guilty of thinking it might go the other way, but I don't think so, they'll be firing."
Saturday's match between Bulldogs and Emus will kick off at 3.15pm at Ashwood Park.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.