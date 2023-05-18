CSU are well versed in the ebbs and flows of the New Holland Cup competition, especially with a constant rotation of players moving in and out of their first grade side.
But what they're experiencing right now is the toughest stretch they've gone since the formation of the Central West Rugby Union second tier competition in 2018.
An undermanned Mustards side were wiped off the park 96-7 last Saturday in their game away to Parkes Boars - the biggest loss they've suffered in the competition's short history.
Their three other losses this year don't make for pretty reading either: 60-0 against Dubbo Rhinos, 62-0 to the Mudgee Wombats and 22-9 against the Narromine Gorillas.
The tough run of results would be worse if it was crippling the team's morale in the process.
However, club president Sebastian Etheridge said that hasn't been the case.
He said that despite the score lines there's an overwhelming sense of camaraderie among the squad.
"At the end of the day we've had comments from other people in the Central West, and presidents from the other clubs, that it says a lot about the blokes who are playing for the club that they come to training each week and get on the field and still enjoy it no matter the result," he said.
"It's great to see everyone turning up and still having a go. Everyone is going out the each Saturday with the best that they've got and what they've accumulated from the past week of training.
"The aim out there is to just bring something better, and to keep building. Everyone's still enjoying it, and after the game everyone is still having a great time."
It was a bruising day all-round for CSU last Saturday as their second grade (46-0) and women's sides (52-7) also went down heavily.
Players were racking up bigger minutes than they would have liked across an exhausting day's play.
"Two weeks ago we had a bad run when we copped a decent amount of injuries. Last weekend we had a second grade team that had five or six first graders in there as well, so there were a couple of boys playing 150 minutes of footy," Etheridge said.
"There's a few niggles here and day, but hats off to the boys who are still showing up despite all of that and not just pulling the pin."
Attention for CSU now turns towards the club's upcoming Old Mitchell Day against the Rhinos on May 29.
With a bye this weekend the team have a little extra time to prepare themselves for one of the biggest fixtures on the calendar and try to put any niggling injuries behind them.
"There will be a really big effort on intensity and commitment at training before that game, because it's one of the most important games of the year," Etheridge said.
"Looking back at our first match up with them we've definitely identified areas where we can improve and we're hoping for a much closer match on the day."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
