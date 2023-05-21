A BATHURST resident recently celebrated the big century milestone, surrounded by her nearest and dearest.
Emilia [Millie] Burton was joined by four generations of loving family members to celebrate her 100th birthday, showering her with gifts and sharing stories.
Born in Montemagno, Italy, in 1923, Ms Burton was one of two siblings to parents Ernesto and Antonia Araldo.
Sister to Albert, who was seven years older, the family of four lived on a small farm before moving to Australia in 1926.
During their time living in Sydney, Ms Burton's father worked for a winery. Then the family moved to Forbes where they worked on a farm which they eventually purchased.
Later on, the family decided to change it up and buy a local business in town - the Club House Hotel.
Ms Burton worked there until she married a young man by the name of John in 1949, and one year later the couple had a daughter, Michele.
Mr Burton managed the local meat works up until 1962, when it was sadly destroyed by a fire.
The couple then moved to Brisbane where they remained until Mr Burton's death in 1993. Ms Burton then moved to Bathurst to be closer to her family.
She lived with her daughter and son-in-law from 2011 to 2020, before moving into St Catherine's Residential Care where still resides.
Being of Italian heritage, Ms Burton is a wonderful home-maker, always enjoyed gardening, and is a wonderful cook.
She has passed on her mother's traditional northern Italian cuisine to her family.
It is these stories and snippets of a well-lived life that were shared between loved ones at Ms Burton's 100th birthday.
