Bathurst Giants men to wear special Indigenous jerseys into battle

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 19 2023 - 11:38am, first published May 18 2023 - 1:30pm
Members of the Bathurst Giants men's tier one and tier two leadership teams, Stu Grallelis, Sam Sloan, Josh Macauley, Jacob Molekentin, Bailey Brien and Luke Macauley, model the club's Indigenous jerseys. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
Members of the Bathurst Giants men's tier one and tier two leadership teams, Stu Grallelis, Sam Sloan, Josh Macauley, Jacob Molekentin, Bailey Brien and Luke Macauley, model the club's Indigenous jerseys. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

RESPECT, connectivity and belonging - they are qualities that the Bathurst Giants always aim to display but come this Saturday they will display them in a very special manner.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

