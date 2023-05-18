RESPECT, connectivity and belonging - they are qualities that the Bathurst Giants always aim to display but come this Saturday they will display them in a very special manner.
All of the Giants senior male players will be wearing Indigenous jerseys that have been specially designed for the AFL's Sir Doug Nicholls round.
While the Giants have always been strong supporters of the round and donned Indigenous jerseys in the past, this is the first time they will do it across two grades.
"We try to be inclusive and get around each other at this club. Everyone really gets into it at the club, everyone is really respectful on the day of what we do across seniors and juniors," Giants spokesperson Hailee Taylor said.
"Everyone loves it, everyone always asks when the Indigenous round is, the hype is there. It's one of our most special rounds and probably one we put the most energy into.
"It's really good we have Josh Sly, a local Wiradjuri boy, design the jerseys for us again, he's just done work for the Foxtel Indigenous rounds across netball, AFL and league."
Sly, who will also be conducting a smoking/blessing and an Acknowledge of Country on Saturday, explained the artwork used on the Giants' jerseys represents his connections to country.
"The middle is the gugga (goanna) and sprayed handprint symbolise my spirit and identity as an Aboriginal man," he said.
"The line work represents the ripples and contours of country and also the interconnectedness of all living things. The boomerangs symbolise respect and giving back to country and community.
"The small handprints represent identity and belonging. The small connecting circles depict the different clan groups and communities across Wiradjuri country."
The Giants men's tier one and tier two AFL Central West sides will wear the Indigenous jumpers into battle against the Orange Tigers at George Park 1.
The men's tier one side will be looking for a repeat of its season-opening win over the Tigers to strengthen its hold on second place.
It will be a battle for third in men's tier two while the women's fixture will be the first time the Giants and Tigers have meet since last July when the Bathurst side posted a 100-point demolition.
As well as the competition points on offer, players will also be spurred on by the chance to win a special best on ground prize.
"It will be really good to verse Orange, it will be the women's first game of the season too, so it will be interesting to see how that shapes up," Taylor said.
"Uncle Ralph Naden from Balladoran, he's made some clap sticks up for best on ground this year for something different.
"I think everyone plays that little bit harder to try and win that best on ground award for a special round. There will be one for each grade."
Following the games the Giants will hold a function at which the Indigenous jerseys will be auctioned off. All proceeds go into the club's Indigenous development fund.
"We've been using that fund to support local schools, we recently gave money to Kelso Public and Bathurst South to buy jerseys so they could get involved in the Paul Kelly Cup, they hadn't been involved in that competition before," Taylor said.
"To see the Kelso Public kids out there in their jerseys with an Indigenous design on it was really good. As a result of that, we've recruited a few of those Kelso kids into our under 12s, it's been a nice full circle."
Opening bounce in the first of Saturday's games is at 11am.
