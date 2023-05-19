COMMUTING to school safely, encouraging exercise and easing environmental strain is the message of National Walk Safely to School Day.
The annual initiative, which has been running for 24 years on May 19, encourages children and families to walk to school, or park a bit further away than usual.
This is to allow the development of safe walking, and driving practices, which is something that is not only important to kids and families, but also to local police.
Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell - officer in charge at Bathurst Police Station - was keen to get behind the cause.
"It's to encourage the children to commute safely to and from school, and police are out at local schools, encouraging the safe dropping off and collection during this day," he said.
Police representatives were at schools across town, handing out stickers and teaching kids and families the importance of road safety.
'It's a fantastic day for children and parents to engage with police, who are out there promoting road safety, not just today, but all through the year," Mr Cogdell said.
Due to the busy nature of school areas, particularly during school zone hours, there is an increased risk of congestion and an increased risk of accidents.
Having more students walk to and from school leads to an ease in this congestion, which promotes not only vehicle safety, but also the importance of exercise and has environmental benefits.
"They are extremely busy times of the day, when students are being dropped off and picked up, and by walking to school it means that there is a reduction in traffic on the road and around the schools, and the children are getting exercise," Mr Cogdell said.
"It also has environmental benefits when people aren't driving their cars but are walking."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Though Mr Cogdell encouraged families and students to walk to school as often as possible, he said he understands that it isn't possible for everyone, as they may not live within walking distance.
For those people, he said he would recommend parking a touch further away from the school and walking the rest of the way.
Which is exactly what Hugh Chapman did.
Mr Chapman parked approximately one block away from Eglinton Public School, where his two young children attend, and walked with them to the school gates.
For Mr Chapman, this was a way to help prepare his kids for if they were ever to walk to school without parental supervision.
"We actually live not that much further ... so we're hoping that, at some stage, when they're a bit older, that they will ride their bikes or walk together," he said.
Mr Chapman said that the initiative is a great way to provide both kids and parents with a bit more freedom surrounding school drop off and pick up times.
"I really think the kids should have a bit more freedom as to walking to school, and it gives us as parents a bit more independence as well," he said.
Overall, Mr Chapman wanted to shed some light on safe driving practices around schools, and in general.
"I just think it is important that people are aware that ... there are kids around everywhere," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.