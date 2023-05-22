ELECTRICITY bills, rent, food vouchers, blankets and tents are all set to be funded for those in need with the money collected from this year's Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal.
The Red Shield Appeal, which has been run annually since 1965, provides crucial assistance through community programs and support services to thousands of vulnerable Australians.
One of the most important factors of the Red Shield Appeal, is that the money raised in a particular area, is injected directly back into the area from which it was donated.
"What we take here, will stay in Bathurst," said Stephen Barrott, a member of the welfare services team at the Salvation Army.
This is extremely important to Mr Barrott, as he was once in need of the services provided by the Salvation Army.
"The Salvation Army helped me 10 or 11 years ago when I was down and out," he said.
"I was on the path of no return ... but the Salvation Army came along at the right time and they put my faith back in life again."
Because the Salvation Army were there for Mr Barrott when he needed them the most, he now dedicates his time to work for the organisation.
And, for the next few weeks he will be collecting donations for the Appeal from the Armada Shopping Centre.
"That's why I'm doing what I'm doing now, because I want to help the Salvation Army the way they helped me," Mr Barrott said.
It is also important to Mr Barrott, as he has witnessed first hand, the devastation caused by the cost-of-living crisis.
Prior to working in welfare services for the Salvation Army, Mr Barrott worked in the Salvos store for more than 10 years, and he said that the current climate is as bad as he has ever seen.
"I've been doing welfare for the last 12 months, and it's getting worse and worse," he said.
This is why donations are needed now, more than ever, and though Mr Barrott knows times are tough for everybody, he said that every little bit helps.
"Even 20 cents," he said.
To help with the collection of donations, there will be members of the Salvation Army stationed in the Bathurst City Centre, and outside of the Salvos Store on George Street.
There will also be representatives from the Salvation Army door-knocking in order to raise much needed funds.
Mr Barrott provided his thanks to the Bathurst community for their continued support for the Salvation Army, and in anticipation of any donations received throughout the Red Shield Appeal.
