ONE person has been transported to Bathurst Base Hospital following a multi-vehicle accident (MVA) on Thursday afternoon.
Police, ambulance and firefighters attended the scene at the corner of Lambert and Stewart streets just before 1pm.
According to a NSW Ambulance spokesperson, the incident is believed to have involved the collision of three vehicles, with one having hit a power poll and the other two sustaining minor damage.
"It looks as if one vehicle has hit a power poll but only one person has been taken to hospital," they said.
That person who had been transported to hospital was being assessed by paramedics at 12.50pm and by 1.20pm they had been transported to hospital for treatment.
The NSW Ambulance spokesperson said they could not comment on the nature of the injuries.
Investigations into the cause of the motor vehicle incident remains ongoing.
