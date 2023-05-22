Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Check out the faces in the crowd at Holy Family School's Mother's Day morning tea

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 22 2023 - 10:34am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MUM'S were the centre of attention at a special morning tea at Holy Family School on Monday, May 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.