IT would not be surprising to see a high level of support for a First Nations Voice in the Constitution among Australians seeking action on climate change.
Why would this be the case?
The climate is in trouble because most of us have been living marginalised from nature for too long.
The economy we live in today is out of balance with nature.
The Industrial Revolution, beginning in Europe in the 18th Century, while in ways worthwhile, was, ultimately, a manifestation of this marginalisation.
It has set us up now for a journey beyond climate tipping points.
The economy of First Nations, of course, was very different to the European one transplanted in Australia.
During over 60,000 years of continuous settlement, First Nations peoples grew in deep connection to this land.
They were not marginalised from it, they were, and still are, part of it.
This reality of deep and ancestral bonding to land and the preservation of nature, is something that we can all learn from and live.
It can become part of all of us, regardless of how or when our kin arrived on this wonderous island continent.
Climate crisis is a time when this awareness of us as a part of nature can move into popular consciousness.
A First Nations Voice that takes its place in the founding document of Australia can really help with this.
There need be nothing to fear from the Voice.
It will not threaten nation Australia's sovereignty.
The 2017 Uluru Statement From The Heart, from which the Voice comes, speaks of First Nation sovereignty as a "spiritual notion" founded in the "ancestral tie" between land and First Nations peoples.
It is one which "co-exists with the sovereignty of the Crown".
It is already here, now.
Formal recognition of this Voice and acting in partnership with this Voice, has the potential to nurture in all Australians a connection with nature that can only grow in this time of climate challenge.
If the Voice referendum is successful, Makarrata ("the coming together after a struggle") would follow.
Makarrata would speak into the causes of such things as Aboriginal incarceration and life expectancy, laying out for Government ways of change.
It is my hope that our marginalising of nature can also be a part of Makarrata.
