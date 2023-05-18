Abercrombie's victory adds intrigue to early BDF men's race

ABERCROMBIE FC's 2-0 win over the previously unbeaten CSU FC has bunched up the men's Bathurst District Football premier league competition after the opening phase of games.
AFC ended their small losing stretch in a big way by handing the Stags their first defeat, with Mitch Curran finding a goal in both halves of the game.
With every team now having played each other once this season it puts CSU in first on 12 points, Eglinton FC second with nine and Mudgee Gulgong Wolves FC third with seven.
Abercrombie and Lithgow Workmen's FC each sit on six and Panorama FC round out the ladder on four points, with a long way still to go in the 2023 competition.
AFC skipper Alexis le Masson said it was exciting to see his side turn up with a new level of desire on Sunday.
"It was a great game. We really turned up on the day. We'd come in with three losses and we needed a boost in confidence," he said.
"All the guys really turned it on and we won this game because we were more hungry. We didn't give them time to breathe with the ball and we played a very high pressure game.
"We were also efficient in front of goal. There weren't many shots taken in the game but the few that we had we scored from them.
"It was a great team performance too. We had 16 players, so five subs, and everybody came on ready to give 100 per cent. I'm really thankful for their efforts."
Le Masson said it's been a competitive and high quality start to the men's premier league.
"I would say that the comp is probably a little better than last year," he said.
"Mudgee and Lithgow just came back from playing in WPL last season. Panorama have dropped back to one side. Eglinton looks as strong as last year and CSU lost a fair few players but have picked some good ones.
"It's too early to say how the competition will end up - we only just finished the first phase of games - but I think it's going to be a really good comp."
In this weekend's games Eglinton face Lithgow on Saturday then on the following day Mudgee plays host to CSU and Panorama faces off with Abercrombie.
In the women's premier league competition it's last season's grand finalists - Panorama and Eglinton - leading the way.
Panorama are currently six wins from six games, giving them 18 points, while Eglinton, CSU and Mudgee all sit on 15 points in a great early battle for second spot.
