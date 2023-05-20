2MCE Community Radio features a wide range of music programming across all genres.
Each weekday morning, after 9am, we play a mix of nostalgia and easy listening music.
On Tuesday mornings from 10am to 11am, join Sharon Williams and Kerry Patten for The Mammas with the Pops.
Sharon and Kerry bring their own brand of warmth and sunshine to 2MCE's nostalgia time slot, playing music from the 60s to more recent tracks.
"Kerry and I have a great time doing The Mammas with the Pops," Sharon said.
"We met through doing Tuesday's Talking Newspaper together, which we still also do. On the show we explore many different music eras, bands, singers and generally have fun."
You might be wondering why there are two Ms in Mammas.
Kerry said: "The reason there are two Ms in Mammas is because this show is run by two mamas, working side by side."
"We have also recently discovered how to use the text line, so make sure to let us know what you're enjoying on 0412 009 923 while we're live," Sharon said.
You can listen to 2MCE on 92.3 in Bathurst, 94.7 in Orange, or listen via the Community Radio Plus app.
If you enjoy what you hear on 2MCE community radio, then why not become a member?
Your membership supports station operating costs and ensures we can keep bringing you community news and information and a range of diverse programming.
As a member, you are invited to get involved at the station as a volunteer, either on air or behind the scenes.
If you'd like to join, visit our website, 2mce.org.
