WITH the city's rental vacancy rate sitting at less than one per cent, rental affordability has reached a crisis level.
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole, says he has heard first-hand how people are struggling just to keep a roof over their head, and says all levels of government need to work together to address the problem.
Mr Toole said there are a string of issues which need addressing, including the need for more houses, more land availability and the skyrocketing costs to buy land or a home.
"We've seen a number of houses built down in Havannah Street and other parts of town. We need to see a continuation of the NGOs [non-government organisations] program and further investment by the new NSW Labor Government," he said.
"We're talking about single mums, elderly people who are really finding it difficult and tough at the moment - not to just get into a house, but to get into the rental market."
Mr Toole wants to see all levels of governments work together to make housing affordable.
"With the shortage of supply, it's pushing the prices up and it's pushed the prices up to a level that is seeing [vacant] blocks jumping [in price] from $300,000 to $500,000-plus," he said.
"And that's just for the land. You haven't even built your house yet.
"What are young people going to be able to get to enter into the market?
"This has to be something dealt with by all levels of governments - local, federal and state - to make housing affordable but to address housing supply."
In his position as a local member, Mr Toole said he's heard some terrible stories.
"The rental market has been pushed up to where people are struggling to pay their bills," he said.
"I hear some horrible stories where people are doing it tough and just wondering how they're going to make that next payment to stay in the home they're in.
"We've seen something like 11 interest rate rises in the last 12 months. That's hurting people's back pockets and money that people have to find.
"Not only is the increase in payments, but the increased cost of living is hitting hard when it comes to groceries and electricity. That's making it more difficult for people as well."
