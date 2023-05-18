THE yet-to-be scheduled 2023 Western Sydney Wanderers game in Bathurst could be the start of very big things for the city.
After years of conversations and work behind the scenes, Bathurst Regional Council accepted a proposal on May 17 to host a Wanderers A-League Women's fixture at Carrington Park.
The game will be held sometime in 2023, with council to enter into talks with the club to determine an appropriate date.
Councillor Ian North, who has been the biggest proponent for bringing the Wanderers to Bathurst, is hopeful this one-off game will spawn a long-term deal.
"Where I hope it might lead is to exactly the relationship we've had with the Penrith Panthers," he said.
"I think in this day and age, regional areas and places like Bathurst can deliver the quality facilities to be able to run these sort of games and moving forward it's great for our region, it's great for Bathurst and definitely great for women's sport.
"And that was the big thing about all of this: to get a national club to Bathurst and have their team, being their ladies team, here that's got a Young Matilda - at least one in it and she's a Bathurst girl - I just think is absolutely phenomenal."
He said the Penrith Panthers are beginning to view Bathurst as a second home, and he wants to see the Wanderers one day develop the same attitude.
However, he knows it takes time for these things to build.
When Penrith's annual pilgrimage to Bathurst began in 2014, the crowd at Carrington Park was only in the 7000s.
Now, the game is capable of attracting more than 11,000 fans, even in poor weather, like what was seen when Penrith took on the Wests Tigers on April 29, 2023.
"Now we're approaching the 12s and 13 [thousands], which is just phenomenal," Cr North said.
Cr Graeme Hanger is of a similar view.
He said Bathurst has a strong soccer community that continues to grow, and local players will have an interest in watching a professional A-League game in their city.
Fans of the sport from outside of the 2795 postcode could also travel to watch the action in person, which presents an opportunity to boost the visitor economy.
"The people will come and they will watch it and my bold prediction is that we'll break crowd records [for A-League Women's games]," Cr Hanger said.
It is believed that this is the first time an A-League game will be played in a regional area, which is a huge coup for Bathurst.
"It's great for the area and here's another first for Bathurst," Cr Hanger said.
He said Bathurst is fortunate to have a ground like Carrington Park, which is in pristine condition and rivals many of the playing surfaces that regularly host top-tier competitions.
"It's a good ground. The quality of the playing surface is second to none," he said.
"... I can still see, two or three years ago, when the Melbourne Storm were up here and they played here, and I was standing next to and walked out on the ground with Cameron Smith.
"He was a good player, now retired, and he just looked at the ground, felt it, and his comments were, 'Jesus, this is unbelievable'.
"I think they come here thinking they are going to get a cow paddock. Well, they don't. Council's done a lot of work there."
To have the Wanderers coming to Bathurst will be good for the city, Cr Hanger said, and he too hopes it will become an annual event.
"Let's pace it slowly and see how it goes, but that would be, I'm sure certainly from council's point of view, and hopefully from the Wanderers point of view, there will be a long-term agreement negotiated," he said.
"They'll see how good it is here, and it's not far to travel."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.