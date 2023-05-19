THREE years on from officially getting married, Bathurst couple Lachlan and Laura Batley will finally get to celebrate their special day with more people watching on in person.
The Batleys were originally married on May 23, 2020, during the first COVID-19 lockdown in NSW.
While restrictions had slightly eased, they were only allowed to have 10 of their closest friends and family attend the ceremony at Bathurst Presbyterian Church.
But three years on from that wedding, the Batleys have decided to do it all again, with more people watching on.
"We never got to celebrate that union with our friends," he said.
"We got to celebrate it with the people dearest to us, like our family, but not our friends.
"We've got to celebrate a lot with our friends getting married and we're about to have a baby, so we thought if we're going to do it, we should do it now."
Following their mock ceremony, they will enjoy a small reception at the Bathurst Presbyterian Church.
"We'll hopefully have a bit of a dance, some food and have a lot of fun."
Mr Batley said marriage is important for him and his wife because of their strong Christian faith.
"We'll have a little action replay of the ceremony but the message will remain the same - we love each other and we love each other because Christ loved us first," he said.
"That's really important to us and we want to share that message.
"I think marriage is something that has become taken for granted. Some people don't appreciate the weight of the promises you make when you marry someone.
"Even Laura and I when we got married, we knew what we were getting into in one sense, but at the same time, there's been challenges along the way.
"We believe that Christ lived and died for us and showed his love for us by dying on the cross for us.
"We think marriage is the perfect way to show that to one another, to love each other no matter what, through sickness, to death, through all the ups and downs."
