AFTER a successful inception in 2022, the all-inclusive league tag match is back and open to anyone in the community.
The game will be held at Carrington Park on Sunday, May 28, between the reserve grade and the first grade games - when Bathurst Panthers take on Lithgow Workies.
Kirinari Support Services service delivery manager for the Central West, Clare Plunkett played a big role in organising the event last year, and said the response was terrific.
"We had a lot of people come back and ask if we could do it again, so that's why we thought we'd do it," Ms Plunkett said.
"And ideally if we can get good traction on it, it'll be something that Panthers will host on a regular basis."
While last year's league tag game consisted of players from Kirinari, Boys to the Bush and Yindyamarra Care, this year it's open to anyone who wants to join.
Ms Plunkett said invitations have been sent out to some of the public schools as well, but anyone is welcome to join by contacting Clare.plunkett@kirinari.com.au to secure tickets to enter the venue for free.
Uniforms will be supplied for all league tag players before they run out onto the field, which was a highlight for those who played last year.
"They loved when they got to run out and the reserve grade guys stood either side of the fence and ran them all out," Ms Plunkett said.
"And then they got to run the Bathurst Panthers boys out onto the field. They absolutely loved it.
"A lot of Kirinari staff and Boys to the Bush staff play for Bathurst Panthers, so a lot of the participants look up to them as their idols on the football field."
If the event proves successful yet again, Ms Plunkett said they will look at holding another league tag game later in the year when St Pats play Panthers in a local derby.
But for now, they're all looking forward to this weekend. Ms Plunkett is noticing a "nice buzz" with everyone talking about the game and who they're going to run out with onto the field.
