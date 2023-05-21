Owner, John Lee, was a power in the land among breeders, both of cattle and horses, from the early 1850s to the close of the 1890s.
He was born in 1825 at Kelso and later sent to a Lee property named 'Bylong', some 70 miles from Kelso.
Major Cassidy, an old veteran, helped oversee the Lee properties, which saw him place an advertisement in the National Advocate on June 21, 1898.
It was under: "Notice to Dog Owners and Others. In order to preserve the hares for the Coursing Meeting, in August, all persons trespassing on the Leeholme or Karalee Paddocks will be prosecuted. By order of Hon. GEO. LEE, JNO. LEE. Esq. (Signed) MAJOR CASSIDY, on behalf of the above gentlemen."
Mr John Lee donated a trophy valued at £15 for the winner of the 'Karalee Plate' over one mile at the annual Bathurst Picnic Race Club meeting at Hereford on April 20, 1901.
Despite rain, which began to fall prior to a commencement of the meeting, the attendance was particularly good.
At the 1907 Bathurst Show, John Lee of Karalee won second prize with his five Durham cows.
He had put six entries in the show, winning three prizes in all. He received first for his fat cow and another first for a pen of three fat cows.
In early December 1909, John Lee, an old and highly esteemed resident of the Bathurst district, died at his residence, 'Karalee', near Kelso, aged 84 years.
He had a short illness brought about by a severe fall from a horse.
Mr Lee was the second son of the late William Lee, a pioneer of the Bathurst Plains.
At the age of 18, he was entrusted by his father with the management of the famous Bylong Estate, near Rylstone.
Bylong then was in an isolated position, the conditions of life not being enviable.
In 1860, John Lee went to England.
While there he purchased the two-year-old blood stallion 'Kingston'.
This horse was sire of the celebrated horses Kingsborough, Lecturer, Savanaka, The Duke and other racers.
Kingsborough was raced by the late Sir Hercules Robinson with success, as was Lecturer by Mr. G. Lee.
Mr John Lee built the stud up into magnificent proportions, a stud of which Australia had reason to feel proud.
Buyers throughout the length and breadth of the land were willing to accept the L.E.E. brand as the best guarantee possible for purity and beef value.
A great number of the horses bred by Mr Lee were from mares with old Australian pedigrees, some of which, it was stated, were not clean bred.
Mr Lee was a keen sportsman, racing for sport only.
Though for the last twenty years he had not taken an active part in racing, he held the office of patron of the Bathurst Turf Club up to his death.
He owned the well-known Bylong, Murrumba and Coggan stations.
He was a large-hearted man, and his kindness and liberality were boundless.
His surviving brothers were James Lee of Molong and George Lee of Leeholme.
John married the second daughter of the late Mr John Dargin, of Bathurst.
Besides his wife, he left a family of nine: two sons and seven daughters.
Numerous newspapers around the country acknowledged the important part that the late John Lee played in the turf history of Australia.
One went on to say that, in addition, Mr Lee was a liberal and compassionate man, whom to know was to like and respect, and with his death the Bathurst district had suffered an irreparable loss.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.