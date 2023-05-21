Western Advocate
Our History

From Kelso to England, sportsman John Lee left his mark on the world | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
May 21 2023 - 5:00pm
A historic photo of 'Karalea', a property located on O'Connell Road and owned by the Lee family.
ONE of the majestic homes of Bathurst is 'Karalea' on the O'Connell Road, once built and owned by the Lee family and later was part of Scots School before more recently part of Scots All Saints College. The Lee family was one of the pioneers of Bathurst.

Owner, John Lee, was a power in the land among breeders, both of cattle and horses, from the early 1850s to the close of the 1890s.

