BEING a parent can be scary enough without the added stress of not knowing what to do in a medical crisis, so three Bathurst mums have joined forces to share their knowledge with the Central West.
Chloe Betts, Caite Frisby and Steph Curtis all have young children, and it's been through their own scary experiences and conversations with friends that they've decided to create Learn by Love Education.
With both Ms Betts and Ms Curtis being qualified paramedics, the business is designed to teach parents and carers to recognise the difference between a serious and minor medical issue, and how to perform first aid on infants and young children.
With many Central West residents not living in close vicinity to a hospital, being able to administer first aid while waiting for an ambulance could be the difference between life and death.
"It's something like only 40 per cent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests actually get immediate first aid, and it makes a huge impact to the patient's outcome, whether they walk out of hospital," Ms Betts said.
"So that's where we're coming from. My passion is to improve the health literacy of parents and caregivers and improve their education, so people feel more empowered and confident to respond."
Learn by Love Education will host regular courses focused on providing first aid for children, with the first class scheduled for June 10 at The Greens on William.
Tickets can be purchased through the Learn by Love Education website, with limited spots available for the first class.
Private classes are also available for any location in the Central West, with the girls happy to travel for a minimum of seven people.
The course will cover a wide range of topics, from resuscitation and CPR to burns, breaks and allergic reactions, and even parental anxiety and intuition.
The aim is to empower parents and carers to feel confident enough in themselves to recognise the severity of a medical situation and act accordingly.
Not only is this increasingly important in the outcome of a serious medical issue, but it also prevents paramedics attending calls that they may not need to, and prevents hospital beds being taken up unnecessarily.
"The big thing as well is, the Central West is a sparsely populated area, so resources are few and far between. So it can be quite a significant amount of time before you get help," Ms Betts said.
"So really you improve education and empower parents and caregivers to feel confident in their abilities. Firstly to recognise injury and illness, but also to respond to it.
"But then it helps the health system as a whole because it reduces potential hospital stays or provides better referral options and understanding of what to do in that situation."
The combination of Ms Betts and Ms Curtis' knowledge as paramedics, Ms Frisby's business sense, and the fact that they're all mums, is the perfect recipe for anyone who may have felt nervous in the past about attending a first aid course.
While it is not yet an accredited course, participants leave with a certificate of completion and vital knowledge.
And according to Ms Frisby, this knowledge can be life-changing.
After taking her third child home from the hospital, Ms Frisby woke one night to find her two-day-old son blue and not breathing.
She yelled out to her husband who phoned an ambulance, and they were fortunate enough to get their son breathing again before the paramedics arrived.
Living about 20-kilometres out of town, being able to help their son before the paramedics arrived was essential in his recovery.
"When we reflected on that situation later we were like you know what, had that have been a different situation, we don't know how to give CPR to a two-day old baby," Ms Frisby said.
"We've both done first aid courses, but not specific to children. And it made us realise how important it is to know what to do because the outcome when the parents can administer some sort of first aid whilst waiting for the paramedics to arrive can change the outcome dramatically.
"I think if all parents can have that knowledge to identify things that are either a concern or not a concern early on in the piece will make a difference."
