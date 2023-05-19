St Pat's get their first look at Orange Wanderers in journey west

ST Pat's have a chance to go three from three to start the men's Central West Premier League Hockey season when they travel to play Orange Wanderers this Saturday.
It's been a bumpy start to the Saints' season despite the unbeaten record, with the team showing clinical precision in their 4-0 win over Lithgow Storm in round one but looking more shaky in a 2-1 win last weekend over Parkes United.
Pat's only got up from a penalty stroke inside the last six seconds of the game with Parkes.
But it's only a sample size of two games for the competition leaders.
It's an even smaller sample size to read into for their upcoming opponents, who have played just one game this season due to an opening round washout.
Pat's will venture to Orange wary of a Wanderers team hungry to make a mark after going down heavily to the Storm in their opening game.
It's an important fixture for both clubs not just on the field but also around the hockey community, as this weekend's action will be men's mental health awareness round.
Saints co-captain Riley Hanrahan said that some rushed decision making put the team under pressure in the game against Parkes.
"After that first game we felt pretty comfortable and we then got a bit of a reality check against Parkes, where we got a little blasé on a few parts of our game
"We turned the ball over a lot, and that's something that we've focused a lot on at training this week. It's all about ball retention and discipline with the ball and making the right decision when we get to the attacking 23m."
The close call also highlighted the Saints' need to hold their defensive structure.
"We're pretty happy with our defence - not much has changed there. There's a couple of little changes to our midfield and strikers, with a few of the younger boys coming into there," Hanrahan said.
"We need to make sure we're setting our defensive press up strongly to create pressure.
"We're not too sure about what to expect from Orange. They've only had the one game, which was 4-0 against Lithgow, but we can't read too much into that. We can go to Lithgow sometimes and be beaten 4-0 ourselves."
The Saints and Wanderers start their game at Orange Hockey Complex from 12.30pm.
