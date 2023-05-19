BEING a volunteer has been an eye-opening experience for former teacher Judy Tyson, who says she's learnt so much since joining the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS).
The community organisation, which began as the Uniting Safe Shelter in 2018, offers a range of free programs to assist people who are homeless or experiencing disadvantage in some way.
It started out offering a place to sleep to men with nowhere to go, but when that became too difficult to continue to facilitate, the focus shifted to providing home cooked meals, warm clothes, bathroom facilities and social programs.
Ms Tyson came on board with the management committee in its second year, helping to clean and coordinate the cleaning roster for the shelter at the Bathurst Uniting Church, as well as cook meals and helping to make decisions about the direction of the initiative.
It was through her association with the church that she decided to offer her services as a volunteer following her retirement from high school teaching.
"The reason I enjoy being part of the Uniting Church is because it's not just the fellowship of the congregation and the worship and my religious beliefs, but it's also the fact the Uniting Church does things," she said.
"We initiate things, we look after the people that need it the most, the people that Jesus would be talking to if he came back to this Earth today, and that's what makes me feel very comfortable with the Uniting Church.
"So, when the initiative started, I didn't get on board straight away - I was still working full time. I think in the second year I decided this was something I really wanted to spend time doing during retirement and it's just grown."
In those early days, when emergency overnight accommodation was provided, Ms Tyson enjoyed meeting the people who would attend and hearing their stories.
"It opened my eyes to what the situation was. We would talk about issues without really understanding fully what it's like for the people involved in them," she said.
"I think one night when I came and somebody said, 'I haven't sat at a table for eleven years and had a meal' - they'd been living rough and sleeping outside and just eating sitting on the ground - it just brought it all home for me.
"This is just something we can offer and we can do, and the lovely thing to see is it's not difficult. It's just a case of listening to what those people want, what they need, and often they just want someone to listen to them."
She said the more she got involved, the more she was convinced this was the way she wanted to "develop my understanding and develop my empathy for people less fortunate than myself".
As BUSS morphed into what it offers today, Ms Tyson's role was adapted to doing shifts in the Shelter Café, managing the café roster, sometimes cooking meals herself, and serving as the secretary on the management committee.
She is proud to see the way BUSS has grown to offer not only meals, but programs that teach people to cook for themselves, to play music, or just to develop their social skills and connection.
As much as BUSS helps the less fortunate, it also gives volunteers a sense of pride and connects them to their community, particularly as BUSS is funded through donations.
"Without the support of everyone in Bathurst, whether it's service clubs or charities or whoever donates to us, this wouldn't have happened, and to me that's really connecting with community," Ms Tyson said.
"You meet so many lovely people who are volunteers, all with their own stories and ideas, and it's lovely to be part of that, connecting people together of all works of life."
She encouraged people to consider volunteering, saying there are things they can do for BUSS at home.
Anyone interested can visit the BUSS Facebook page to inquire about volunteer opportunities.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
