Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Bathurst Uniting Support Services volunteer Judy Tyson loves her work

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated May 19 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Volunteer Judy Tyson outside the Bathurst Uniting Church hall, where the Bathurst Uniting Support Services operates from. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain
Volunteer Judy Tyson outside the Bathurst Uniting Church hall, where the Bathurst Uniting Support Services operates from. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

BEING a volunteer has been an eye-opening experience for former teacher Judy Tyson, who says she's learnt so much since joining the Bathurst Uniting Support Services (BUSS).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.