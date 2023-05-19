THEY were the team with serious questions hovering over them after the opening two games of the Peter McDonald Premiership but now Bathurst Panthers find themselves win an opportunity to record their third straight victory.
Panthers welcome Orange Hawks to Carrington Park this Sunday as they continue to write their redemption story with victories over St Pat's and Orange CYMS in their latest games.
Hawks have just one win from their four games this season but after pushing the unbeaten Mudgee Dragons to the limit in a 20-18 loss they'll be fired up for the game in Bathurst.
Panthers have reason to feel confident as well with the way that they cut apart the CYMS defence in an explosive second half of action last Sunday.
One of those who helped the Panthers craft that big performance was Hudson White out of dummy half.
The hooker's fast runs out of the play-the-ball helped form several strong sets in the Panthers' most inspired half of football this season to date.
He's hoping the team brings a similar energy to the venue from the opening whistle this weekend.
"After the start to the season we've had it's great to get things clicking and we're starting to make things happen," he said.
"The boys are getting little more confident in themselves and they're starting to work together as a team and pushing with each other. That's what helped us get over them in the end.
"We weren't happy with those first few games because we knew that we were a better side than that. We just stuck to it, pressed on, and we had a couple of young players who have really clicked."
White said Hawks are bound to push his Panthers to the limit.
"They seem like an in-form team," he said.
"They nearly got over Mudgee last week so we're expecting a tough game. I think this should be tougher than the last couple of weeks but hopefully we can build again from what we did against CYMS.
"Hopefully we can do it all again."
Panthers have made just the solitary change this week with Logan Dufty getting the promotion into the starting second row spot.
Kick-off at Carrington Park is 2pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
