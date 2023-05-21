'ORANGE' you glad there were more than 400 reasons to head to Mount Panorama over the weekend?
One of those reasons was the Tango Orange GT (Grand Tourer) vehicle that was standing guard at the entrance of the 19th Ford Falcon GT Nationals.
This event was held from Thursday, May 18, until Sunday, May 21, and saw more than 400 GT's present.
The Tango 1975 XB GT was proudly owned by Andrew Mackinnon, who was another force manning the gates at the event.
Mr Mackinnon was one of the event officials, and was provided the honour of greeting guests and marvelling at all the machines making their way to the mount.
He's a member of the GT car club, and drove from Newcastle to take part in the weekend - and he most certainly travelled in style.
GT's don't get the name of a Grand Tourer for nothing - they're built both for comfort, and for speed - which is exactly why Mr Mackinnon chose to travel in his Tango.
Though Mr Mackinnon owns several GTs, including two silver ones, a white one and a yellow one, he assures that the orange is his favourite.
"It's like driving in a lounge chair," he said.
The love that Mr Mackinnon has for GTs is something that has been with him his whole life, as both his father and grandfather were proud Ford owners.
"My dad had one when I was a kid, my grandfather had one ... so when I was old enough and could afford it, I bought one, and done it up," he said.
The process of restoring the orange GT began when Mr Mackinnon purchased the vehicle in 2012.
He fully restored both the interior and the exterior, to ensure that it is in tip-top condition.
"It's like my child," he said.
"I treat it with the most respect."
During the restoration process, Mr Mackinnon included some state-of-the-art features, all while maintaining the classic look of the chassis.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
The GT now has inserts in the trim, tinted glass, electric windows, and is a manual - all while retaining the terrific Tango colour, which only exists on 69 GT cars across Australia.
"If you look after it, it will look after you," Mr Mackinnon said.
It's clear that Mr Mackinnon's appreciation for the craftsmanship of classic cars is one of the main reasons as to why he attended the GT Nationals.
Another reason - the camaraderie that comes with being around like-minded people.
"You just meet up with people and you talk about your similar interests," he said.
"We're just here for the fun of it, and to look at all the different cars."
The event saw hundreds of Falcon GT's together in the same place to highlight the beauty of the beasts.
This was in the form of a concourse on Saturday from 9am to 5pm, and a supersprint on Sunday from 7am-5pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.