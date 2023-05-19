Saints making changes at the back for clash against Orange CYMS

ST PAT'S will shuffle out their wingers and make a change at centre ahead of this Saturday's clash against the struggling Orange CYMS at Wade Park.
The game marks a golden opportunity for the Saints to continue building their way into the Peter McDonald Premiership season as they take on a CYMS side still searching for their first victory of the year.
Haze Reweti and Call Naden take over the starting wing spots from Matt Beattie and Will Poole while former Bathurst Panthers player Kevin Murray gets the number three jumper for the first time this season.
The remainder of the Pat's side is completely the same as the one that dispatched Lithgow 48-20 at Tony Luchetti Sportsground last round.
Saints coach Zac Merritt said the changes bring his side up to full strength.
"We've make a couple of little changes there to try and best fit what works for us tomorrow. We've got Kevin Murray coming in. He's a premiership winner with Panthers and he'll add a bit of strike power for us. Young Call Naden makes his debut as well," he said.
"Call's had a few games in reserve grade where he's impressed us, especially in that game against Panthers. For Kev this is his first game for the club. The points system hasn't allowed him to play in reserve grade but he's been turning up to training and ripping in.
"We'll be giving him his opportunity this weekend."
Momentum was key for Pat's in last round's win.
Better ball handling and decision making saw the Saints able to pile the points on Lithgow once they learned from their mistakes.
"We scored five tries in 25 minutes last weekend but credit goes to Lithgow because they turned up and really made it a dogfight there early on," Merritt said.
"We were coming up with our typical errors but towards the end of the game we got rid of those and started completing at a much higher rate.
"It showed what our squad can do when we hold onto the ball."
CYMS weren't short on their chances to put on points earlier in their game last round against the Panthers.
The Bathurst side were able to punish the green and golds in the second half for being unable to take advantage of many repeat sets.
"I watched their game. I saw them build a lot of pressure, but Panthers were able to defend it, which you've got to be able to do when you're facing those back-to-back sets," Merritt said.
"They'll come out strong for this one. It's their Ladies Day so they'll have a bit to play for. If we turn up with the same attitude as the one that we've brought to training this week then we can hopefully have the final result go our way."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
