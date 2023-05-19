Western Advocate
Ben Fry says he won't resign as deputy mayor after Facebook post controversy

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
May 20 2023 - 4:30am
Councillor Ian North (right) is one of two councillors to publicly call on Ben Fry (left) to resign following a controversial Facebook post (pictured).
BEN Fry has no intention of stepping down as the city's deputy mayor, despite calls from some of his fellow councillors to do so in light of a controversial Facebook post he made this week.

