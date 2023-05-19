BEN Fry has no intention of stepping down as the city's deputy mayor, despite calls from some of his fellow councillors to do so in light of a controversial Facebook post he made this week.
On May 14, Cr Fry penned a Facebook post in response to a silent display regarding COVID-19 vaccination, known as Forest of the Fallen, which popped up alongside the Macquarie River in Bathurst last weekend.
Forest of the Fallen shared stories of people who the organisers allege were left seriously injured or had died after having a COVID-19 vaccine.
In his post, which has since been deleted and he issued an apology for, he labelled the display as "anti-vaxxer propaganda" and said he'd contacted council and the police to remove the installation.
His post was screenshot and shared around social media, prompting fierce criticism from people who have concerns about COVID-19 vaccination.
He deactivated his public Facebook page for several days before restoring it on Thursday, May 18.
Now, councillors Ian North and Warren Aubin are calling for him to stand down as deputy mayor.
Both say they have received numerous complaints from members of the public about Cr Fry's post.
As the city's deputy mayor, they said he needs to be held to a higher standard and, in light of the "hurt" he has caused, should resign.
Cr North said he is basing that opinion on all his years of experience, including witnessing two mayors resign.
"You hate to see it with anyone, but the community is not happy and I think Ben, at a very minimum, should step down as deputy mayor," he said.
Cr North, who has served many terms as a deputy mayor, said he has no interest in the job himself and would not put his name forward if the position became available at this time.
He said his call is purely in response to the community outrage.
Cr Aubin echoed his comments.
"It's a pretty strong sentiment that's coming across about what he's put out there and it's still going around and around on Facebook," he said.
"He's actually brought council into disrepute and shamed himself. It's just not a good look, so at the least he should be standing down from the deputy mayoralty."
But Cr Fry has no intention to step down.
"I won't be resigning my position as deputy mayor," he said.
He is also standing by his apology to the organisers of the event, which he has put on Facebook for all members of the public to read.
"My apology to the event organisers was accepted and everybody's moved on," he said.
While councillors North and Aubin are calling for him to stand down, the sentiment is not shared by all their fellow councillors.
The Western Advocate reached out to all councillors on Friday morning.
Cr Graeme Hanger declined to comment on the situation, while Cr Marg Hogan supported Cr Fry remaining as deputy mayor.
"I don't think he needs to step down. I think he has made a misstep. We're all human, we make mistakes, he's owned it and he's done what he can to rectify it," she said.
"The people involved have accepted his retraction and apology and I think we should move on to more important issues."
Mayor Robert Taylor and councillors Kirralee Burke, Jess Jennings and Andrew Smith did not provide comment prior to publication.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
