Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Alysha Bright for Bulldogs Verdelho in Bathurst Netball Association A grade

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:42pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alysha Bright has made the switch to Bulldogs Verdelho this season and has impressed. Picture by Phil Blatch
Alysha Bright has made the switch to Bulldogs Verdelho this season and has impressed. Picture by Phil Blatch

SHE'S the tactical recruit with a passing game crisper than the air temperature on a freezing Saturday afternoon in Bathurst - she's new Bulldogs Verdelho player Alysha Bright.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.