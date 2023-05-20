SHE'S the tactical recruit with a passing game crisper than the air temperature on a freezing Saturday afternoon in Bathurst - she's new Bulldogs Verdelho player Alysha Bright.
Last season on grand final day Bright was one of the key Collegians Mystified players Bulldogs worked to limit, but for the 2023 Bathurst Netball Association A grade season she's in Verdelho colours.
On Saturday Bright showed why Bulldogs were so keen to have her - brilliant vision, speed, strong combinations and at times awe-inspiring passing.
It helped her new side to a 46-31 win over Panthers Mustangs.
"We pinched her from Collegians, we've recruited strategically this year," Bulldogs coach Kate Burns said.
"She's a great pick up and she reads the play beautifully
"She is linking in well and that's her ability to read the play, she knows where the ball needs to go. She's just slotted in beautifully."
Used at wing defence, centre and wing attack with equal effectiveness, the way Bright fed the ball to shooters Alishia Glasgow and Jess Matthews was a feature of Saturday's victory.
But the combination of that trio was part a good overall team performance.
Another of the new faces into the Bulldogs side this season, Nardia Surawski, combined well with Burns in defence to hold off Mustangs when they tried to switch momentum.
Using their height and reach well, they limited Mustangs to just six goals in each of the opening two quarters to lay the foundation of the win.
"Nadia Surawski, she's come in. She hasn't played for 10 years so it's good to have her back," Burns said.
"She's one of my sisters, nearly our whole team are sisters, we've got nine of us who have a sister here which makes it a really, really fun team.
"We've also got a few basketballers who have come in too, but at the moment they've still got basketball commitments.
"So it's taken us awhile to get back into this season ... but in patches it was really, really good today."
The opening quarter was a good arm wrestle between the A grade defending premiers and a Mustangs outfit which has stepped up to the top tier this season.
At one stage close to three minutes elapsed without a side being able to score and it took until the ninth minute for Bulldogs to open up a buffer of more than a goal.
By quarter-time Bulldogs held a narrow 9-6 lead, but as they started to warm to the contest the margin grew.
With Bright providing good ball in to Glasgow and Matthews, by the 23rd minute the score read 19-9.
Though Mustangs, who fought hard all match, did manage to put on a run of three goals, by half-time Bulldogs were well in control at 25-12.
A positional change to start the third quarter from Mustangs, switching Kylee Francis into goal attack and Abby Leven to wing attack, did spark a temporary momentum shift.
Mustangs cut the margin to 10 goals in the four minutes after play resumed.
But Bulldogs responded by upping the tempo through centre court and it was Bright who drove it. They again opened up the gap to be 36-22 ahead at the final change.
From there Bulldogs went on with the job to post win number two for the season.
Still, the effort put in by Mustangs players like goal defence Taylor Hobby impressed Burns.
"They are new to A grade this year, I think they won A res last year, but they definitely deserve to be in A grade," Burns said.
"They are competitive, so it was a hard game and it was played in the right spirit."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.