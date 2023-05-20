Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldog Paris Campion finally scores her maiden Ferguson Cup try


By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 20 2023 - 7:54pm, first published 7:30pm
Paris Campion celebrates after scoring for the Bulldogs. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
METRE eater, breakdown boss and now, finally, try scorer - Paris Campion added another item to her Bathurst Bulldogs resume on Saturday.

