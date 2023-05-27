BOOKS, glorious books, there's nothing quite like them.
And there's nothing quite like the Lifeline Central West Book Fair.
The first BOOKFAIR of 2023 was held at the Bathurst Showground from Friday, May 19, to Sunday, May 21, and for just a gold coin donation, book lovers could browse to their hearts content.
There were tens of thousands of titles to choose from, and genres galore.
There were thrillers, and romance, fantasy, science fiction, horror, mystery, and many more, including a multitude of non-fiction books you could score.
Not only did the BOOKFAIR provide readers with a great opportunity to grab a bargain, all of the proceeds help Lifeline Central West to maintain the community-based services that Lifeline is renowned for.
