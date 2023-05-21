Western Advocate
Australia's Biggest Morning Tea at the Greens on William in Bathurst a success

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 21 2023 - 5:51pm, first published 1:00pm
Host of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Event at the Greens on William Tiarna Windsor with her daughter Ellie. Picture by Phil Blatch
Host of Australia's Biggest Morning Tea Event at the Greens on William Tiarna Windsor with her daughter Ellie. Picture by Phil Blatch

CUPCAKES, quiche, scones and sandwiches were just some of the tasty treats that attendees of the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea were able to enjoy.

