CUPCAKES, quiche, scones and sandwiches were just some of the tasty treats that attendees of the Australia's Biggest Morning Tea were able to enjoy.
The morning tea, which was held from the Greens on William on Saturday, May 20, saw over 40 people attend - a turn-out that host and organiser Tiarna Windsor never could have imagined.
"It was more successful that I expected actually," she said.
Due to the large numbers of people in attendance, Ms Windsor was able to smash her initial fundraising goal of $500.
This goal was tripled, and more than $1600 was raised for the Cancer Council, which provides much needed support for those impacted by cancer.
It's a cause that is important to Ms Windsor, as during her time working as a beauty therapist, for her own business - Windsor Studio, Lash and Beauty - she has seen and heard the effects of cancer first hand.
"I do have a few clients who have family members who are currently being treated for cancer," she said.
"In our industry, and hairdressing as well, every week we hear about different people, and all of our clients are affected by cancer in some way or form."
Having this close connection to the cause is what prompted Ms Windsor to organise the morning tea, which she said was an easy way to spread awareness, and raise money for cancer research and treatment.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Though Mr Windsor said it was easy, the amount of food provided on the day proved that there was definitely a lot of hard work that went on behind the scenes.
"We tried to do as much of the catering possible ourselves," Ms Windsor said.
This included her friends and family getting on board with baking goods for the morning tea, and also some generous donations from local businesses.
"Bake, Table and Tea donated 80 scones and they baked them the morning of, and they also donated all the tea and tea pots for the event," Ms Windsor said.
"And a couple of my clients also have a little baking business called Poppy Seed Baking and they did five different slices."
The provision of a variety of baked goods was just one draw card for the morning tea.
There were also silent auctions and raffle items that were drawn on the day.
This included two pieces of art, which were donated by two of Ms Windsor's clients - Allly Siejka and Marissa Lico - and donations from local businesses.
"Florence Grace Floristry donated six months worth of flowers," Ms Windsor said.
"DeJorja donated a voucher, Vine and Tap donated a voucher, Brilliant Street Cafe donated a $100 coffee voucher, some crochet blankets were made by a clients mum."
Mr Windsor expressed her thanks to all the businesses who donated to the event, and she also thanked all those that came along on the day.
"I was so nervous to hold this charity event, it was the first one I have ever done and It couldn't have gone better," she said.
"Everyone was very happy with it and I can't wait to do it again next year."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.