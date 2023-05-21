Western Advocate
Hayden Bolam stars for St Pat's against CYMS in Peter McDonald Premiership

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated May 21 2023 - 12:57pm, first published 12:50pm
The reigning Group 10 player of the year "is starting to find his feet again" after Bathurst St Pat's put forth a dominant performance at Wade Park.

