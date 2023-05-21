Western Advocate
Crash on Bathurst's Mount Panorama lands man in hospital

Updated May 21 2023 - 2:07pm, first published 2:00pm
Man taken to Orange Health Service after crash on Mount Panorama on Sunday, May 21.
Man taken to Orange Health Service after crash on Mount Panorama on Sunday, May 21. File picture

A MAN has been transported to Orange Health Service with suspected spinal or neck injuries, following a crash on Mount Panorama on Sunday morning, May 21.

