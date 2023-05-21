A Group 10 premiership winning player and beloved businessman has been remembered as a "genuine good bloke".
Luke Bennett died when the car he was driving hit a tree at about 3pm on Thursday, May 18, in North Lismore.
The 51-year-old was treated by paramedics, however died at the scene.
A former Bathurst St Pat's player, Mr Bennett was part of the 2001 squad which beat Mudgee 28-6 in the 2001 grand final.
Current Saints strapper Gerard Toole described Mr Bennett as a "good clubman and good player".
"Especially amongst the older fellas, there's been a massive reaction because it was such a shock. He's got a lot of friends around the footy club," Mr Toole said.
"Anyone he knew, he was really good friends with. Everybody liked him."
Mr Bennett scored a try in that fateful grand final victory, a moment Mr Toole still remembers to this day.
"How many different ways can you say he was a really good bloke," he added.
Prior to Saturday's first grade Peter McDonald Premiership match between St Pat's and Orange CYMS, players and fans observed a minute of silence.
Saints won on this occasion and captain Zac Merritt said they spoke of Mr Bennett's death prior to the game.
"He was a real genuine bloke and a mate's mate type of operator. It's just real sad," he said.
"We spoke about it at the start that he walked in our shoes before us and we really wanted to take his spirit out there with us and hopefully we did that for him."
After his playing days, Mr Bennett remained a constant figure at the club.
Owner of Luke Bennett Maintenance Plumbing, he was a major sponsor of the club for many years and also helped coach junior sides.
As police investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers in 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
