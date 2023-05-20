Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Peter McDonald Premiership 2023: Dubbo CYMS defeated Macquarie 20-4

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:43am, first published May 21 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It wasn't their best performance of the season by any means but Dubbo CYMS did enough to get the job done on Sunday in their local derby against Macquarie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.