Oberon-Panthers win entertaining Group 10 Junior Rugby League clash with St Pat's

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 22 2023 - 8:44am, first published 8:30am
St Pat's White prop Darcy Williams dives towards the line in Friday's match under 11s against Oberon Panthers. Picture by Anya Whitelaw
St Pat's White prop Darcy Williams dives towards the line in Friday's match under 11s against Oberon Panthers. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

HIS first involvement was a brilliant cover tackle, but by the time Oberon-Panthers hooker Marshall Taylor walked off the field on Friday night he had three even better tries to his credit.

