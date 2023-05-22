EMILIE Miller, Paralympian - it is a mantle the Bathurst athlete has long dreamed of and now she's finally daring to dream it could become a reality.
She already holds the rare honour of being a world champion in two vastly different sporting codes - Para-cycling and wheelchair rugby.
It's the latter which could see Miller as a member of the Australian team which heads to the Paris Paralympics in 2024.
She and her husband David Nicholas, a two-time Paralympic cycling champion, have already been earmarked as athletes likely to be in Paris.
"Paralympian, it's a word I've been dreaming about for a long time," Miller said.
"Look it was would just be awesome to be a part of that team and go to the Paralympics, it's certainly my big goal at the moment and certainly part of our family bigger picture plan for the next 18 months.
"Dave and I have both been named on the Paralympics long list, which is a list of athletes who have been identified as potential selections for the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
"We attended a processing day in Sydney and even to just be part of that atmosphere was amazing, so I can only imagine what it's going to be like heading towards the game."
While Miller is a multiple Para-cycling world champion, given the limited amount of athletes in her classification, she was not eligible for past Games.
But two years ago she was recruited by wheelchair rugby officials. Miller quickly rose through the ranks to now be a member of the Australian Steelers.
She won a world championship as a Steeler in October last year and come late June, early July, Miller and her Australian team-mates will be aiming for direct qualification for Paris.
They can do so by winning the 2023 Asia Oceania Wheelchair Rugby Championships in Tokyo.
"Asia Oceania Championships are a massive tournament for the Australian Steelers, they're our qualifying tournament for the Paris Paralympics next year," Miller said.
"You need to win to qualify for Paris Paralympics, so it's a big ask, it means we need to beat world number ones Japan at home in Japan.
"We've certainly got our work cut out for us, but it would make our path to Paris a lot easier. If we don't win that we do still have a chance to qualify, we'd just have to attend another qualifying tournament."
As Miller indicates, if the Steelers miss out on the direct path via winning the five-nation Asia Oceania tournament, their bid to qualify for Paris is much tougher.
They'll face a do-or-die tournament which will see seven nations competing for three spots.
That's why the Steelers are so intent on doing well in Tokyo next month and have named a strong team including three females in Miller, Ella Sabljak and Shae Graham.
"Three females, we're still the only country at this stage to have three females. I think Australia is certainly leading the way there in terms of ideas and the values they place on having females in the teams," Miller said.
"I'm really excited to be part to be part of that movement as well."
Before Miller flies out to Japan for Steelers duty, she'll head to Queensland for the national championships as part of the NSW Gladiators side.
"New South Wales selection was probably expected, but at the same time you never take any selection for granted either. I'm very proud to be part of that," she said.
She will be part of the strongest ever nationals, with the Gladiators in the same division as Queensland, Victoria and New Zealand. The tournament commences on Friday, June 2.
