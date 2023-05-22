Western Advocate
Half hour of power: St Pat's surge clear after early deficit against Orange Wanderers

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 22 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 10:00am
ST PAT'S didn't let an early deficit bring them down in Saturday's men's Central West Premier League Hockey game away to Orange Wanderers as they fought back in a big way to win 4-1.

