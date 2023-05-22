ST PAT'S didn't let an early deficit bring them down in Saturday's men's Central West Premier League Hockey game away to Orange Wanderers as they fought back in a big way to win 4-1.
The competition-leading Saints found themselves in the usual position of trailing in the opening quarter but it wouldn't take them long to play their way back into the match.
The visitors put away four goals before half-time to put themselves into a commanding position at the Orange Hockey Complex.
A much more closely contested second half saw neither side able to add to their score but the damage had been well and truly done by the Saints.
The result makes it three wins from as many games to start the year for Pat's.
It was a much improved performance from Pat's compared to the previous round's 2-1 win over Parkes United, where the Saints found a goal in the dying seconds of the match.
Saints coach Niel Howard said the scoreless second half wasn't a case of missed opportunities but from both sides making the right adjustments in defence.
"They looked like they changed their structure a little bit and their keeper made four or five brilliant saves," he said.
"It could have quite easily been eight or more. I thought our guys played really well and moved the ball around well. It was good to watch."
Pat's continued to transfer the ball well from start to finish, making much better decisions in possession compared to the previous week's game.
"We only had the one penalty corner, so a lot of our goals have been coming from the field. That's been really good to see," he said.
"The boys scrambled well and defended well. Orange hit the post at one stage and they certainly had us under the pump numerous times but defensively we were really good.
"We didn't turn the ball over anywhere near as much as what we did in the game against Parkes. We possessed the ball well and tried really hard to earn free hits.
"The things I wanted to work on we did really well with, so I was very pleased with this game."
In the round's other game Lithgow Storm thumped Parkes United 6-1.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
