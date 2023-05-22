Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Bureau of Meteorology forecasting snow for the Central West's high country on Friday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated May 23 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rug up, because it's going to be a cold one: Snow is on the way
Rug up, because it's going to be a cold one: Snow is on the way

WINTER is almost here but the snowfalls are forecast to come just a few days before the new season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.