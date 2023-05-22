Rug up, because it's going to be a cold one: Snow is on the way

WINTER is almost here but the snowfalls are forecast to come just a few days before the new season.
Temperatures are forecast to drop on Friday, with just a high of nine degrees for Bathurst, while the mercury is expected to hit just a high of six at Oberon.
Bathurst is expected to drop down to -1, with rain forecast, while Oberon will dip to -2, with snow likely to fall.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow is expected to start falling around the early hours of Friday morning, with the most widespread falls expected around 7am.
Snow is forecast to fall in Oberon and its neighbouring high country such as Jenolan, Black Springs and Shooters Hill, as well as Sunny Corner and Mount Canobolas near Orange.
Snow falls are expected to clear up by the early hours of Friday afternoon and no more are expected over the weekend as the temperatures gradually increase and the conditions clear up.
