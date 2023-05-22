Western Advocate
Lachlan Hooper to play New Zealand under 20s in two-match tour

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 22 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 4:30pm
He's part of the ACT Brumbies set up, he plays for the Tuggeranong Vikings and now Lachie Hooper is about to make his Junior Wallabies debut. Pictures supplied/Flynn Hopkins
HE grew up as a Bathurst Bulldogs junior who idolised Wallabies and hated All Blacks and now Lachlan Hooper is about to add his own chapter to that fierce rugby rivalry.

