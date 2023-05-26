Western Advocate
Deidre Kinghorn wants memorial garden relocated to new location at Stannies

Updated May 26 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
GARDEN OF REFLECTION: Head of College, Dr Anne Wenham, with Carole Clarke, pictured in the garden at Stannies, which was opened back in 2019.
A MOTHER behind the reflection garden at St Stanislaus' College, built as part of the school's formal apology to victims of historic sexual abuse, wants it moved to another location on college grounds.

