A MOTHER behind the reflection garden at St Stanislaus' College, built as part of the school's formal apology to victims of historic sexual abuse, wants it moved to another location on college grounds.
The garden was built by the school at the request of victims' families and recognises the formal apology made by the school to the victims in 2017.
It was built with the aim of being a place where people could come, feel welcome, reflect and find peace, but Deidre Kinghorn, who was part of the original project, said the garden has not been maintained and is a slap in the face to abuse survivors and their families.
In late March, Mrs Kinghorn visited the garden and said she was upset to see its condition.
At the time she said she was shocked.
"There was nothing there ... it was bare dirt, the garden seat had graffiti on it," she said.
"I'd been watching it as I go past, and for months nothing."
She also said the level of rubbish left in the area "was disgusting".
Head of College Lindsay Luck conceded at the time the garden had suffered significant damage in recent storm activity that had hit the city, and had since been rectified.
"The woodchip has been removed and replaced, and all of the plants were pruned as they needed to be," he said.
He said since Mrs Kinghorn had raised the issue the school's ground staff have been attending to the area every second day.
"We've also spoken to the boys again, about why the garden is important and there is a level of respect [that needs to be shown]," he said.
Mr Luck said he has since spoken to Mrs Kinghorn, who indicated she was still disappointed with rubbish that had been left there.
"So we are making sure the rubbish in the area is cleaned up and the boys themselves are getting better at self-managing that," he said.
Mrs Kinghorn said she would like the school to consider relocating the garden where the stairs come down to the oval.
She said, in its current location, people don't realise what it is.
She has also applied for a community grant to have a plaque made to be placed on one of the sandstone blocks, which is in the garden.
While the idea of moving the garden has not been formally raised with the him, Mr Luck said the school would be open to having a plaque placed on the sandstone blocks in the garden, should Mrs Kinghorn's funding application be successful.
He said he understands the importance of the garden and is happy to speak to anyone with an interest in it.
