IN THE Bathurst community, we are family.
This is why the team at Bathurst Centacare organised a Family Day Out on Saturday, May 20, to celebrate National Families Week, and all of the families that make up the Bathurst community.
"It really was an opportunity for everyone to enjoy being connected to their own family and other families, and to take that time to appreciate the importance of a family," Annette Meyers said.
Ms Meyers, who is Centacare manager early childhood and community programs said that families flocked in droves to be a part of the Bicentennial Peace Park event.
"There were loads of people there," Ms Meyers said.
"If I had to guess, there were probably about 1000 people."
The Day Out opened with a Welcome to Country performed by the Dirraybang Footprint dancers, and was followed by an-action packed program of an array of activites.
Adding to the excitement, was the fact that everything available on the day was completely free of charge.
"Inclusion is really important to us and that is one of the best ways for it to be completely inclusive, for it to be completely free," Ms Meyers said.
"So that people can find information on other service providers in the community that they made not know about."
As well as Centacare being present on the day, there were several other support services that showed their support for the event.
This included Veritas House, headspace, the Bathurst Family Support Service, and even representatives from Western Sydney University who were performing free health checks.
In addition to the variety of services on the day, there was also an array of appealing activities for children and families.
There was coloured hairspray, a balloon artist, face painting, a jumping castle, laser tag and an obstacle course, theatrical and musical performances, as well as some other hard hitters.
"The miniature donkeys were a hit because they were so beautiful and so calm and they were able to walk them around, among people so that the children could come and pat them," Ms Meyers said.
Plenty of food was provided on the day, all free of charge, with local organisations providing a plethora of culinary delights.
"There was a barbeque, which was cooked by the Bathurst RSL Club," Ms Meyers said.
"The CSW ladies did tea and coffee and soups and curry, and Vinnies did sandwiches and cakes and slices."
The day was sponsored by the Rotary Club of Bathurst Daybreak, and Ms Meyers expressed her many thanks to the Club for their support.
She also thanked all of the service providers, those who assisted with the catering, and everybody who came along to ensure the the day was such a success.
