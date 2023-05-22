MAYOR Robert Taylor is keeping a close eye on the fallout from Ben Fry's controversial Facebook post, but has stopped short of calling on the deputy mayor to resign.
The mayor's comments come after two councillors said they want Cr Fry to step down as deputy mayor after his post labelling a silent display as "anti-vaxxer propaganda" was met with outrage in parts of the community.
The post, which Cr Fry has since retracted and apologised for, was referencing the Forest of the Fallen pop-up installation in Bathurst, which shared stories of people who the organisers allege were left seriously injured or had died after having a COVID-19 vaccine.
Cr Fry also made a separate comment on social media, which the Western Advocate has obtained a copy of, indicating the mayor supported his stance.
Now, Cr Taylor has told the Western Advocate he had "no part in this issue" and has discussed the situation with the deputy mayor.
He has not publicly asked for him to step down.
"After my full evaluation of the situation and noting a post where I have been misquoted by Cr Fry, I've had no part in this issue and have discussed directly with Cr Fry with regards to incorrectly quoting myself and his comment on social media," he said.
"Should there be further complaints from the community on this issue, I'll be advising Cr Fry to evaluate his options of his position as deputy mayor until all the issues on this matter have been resolved through the appropriate channels."
The Western Advocate has contacted Cr Fry for comment regarding Cr Taylor's statement, but did not receive a response prior to publication.
When councillors Ian North and Warren Aubin called on him to step down as deputy mayor last week, Cr Fry made it clear he had no intention of resigning from the position.
"I won't be resigning my position as deputy mayor," he said.
He also said he stood by his retraction and apology to the organisers of the Forest of the Fallen display.
"My apology to the event organisers was accepted and everybody's moved on," Cr Fry said.
Councillor Marg Hogan also said it was time to move on when the Western Advocate contacted her for comment, but councillors North and Aubin say Cr Fry needs to be held to a higher standard as he is the city's deputy mayor.
They cited community outrage over his Facebook post as their reason for calling on him to step down.
"You hate to see it with anyone, but the community is not happy and I think Ben, at a very minimum, should step down as deputy mayor," Cr North said.
Cr Aubin said Cr Fry had "brought council into disrepute and shamed himself" with his post.
"It's a pretty strong sentiment that's coming across about what he's put out there and it's still going around and around on Facebook," he said.
In his apology, Cr Fry said he appreciated the "cordial and polite phone discussions I have had, and emails I have received" from people who objected to his Facebook post, and said he was reviewing the articles, personal stories and news sources they had provided to him.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
