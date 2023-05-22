CSU Mungals became the first team to take points away from the high-flying Condobolin Rams in this year's Woodbridge Cup league tag season after claiming a 20-all draw at Pat Timmins Oval on Saturday.
The Mungals came within minutes of causing an upset against the unbeaten Rams on Condobolin turf before a late try to the hosts spoiled CSU's dream of a stunning win.
However, it was still a proud moment for the Mungals team to know they've got what it takes to trouble one of the competition front runners.
The Mungals achieved the draw with just a single player on the bench.
CSU had taken confidence away from the previous round's 22-4 loss to grand finalists Manildra Rhinos, and the team were still able to produce one of their best games yet after the three hour trip west to face the Rams.
Mungals skipper and fullback Grace Farmilo said the team were proud of their efforts.
"We were very, very happy with the game. We only had 12 girls for the game so we knew that it was going to be a bit more difficult than usual," she said.
"It was honestly a really fun game, and our offence was flowing a lot better than the last couple of games. Unfortunately we dropped the ball a lot, which was a big downside, and that's something we can work on.
"That would have changed the whole dynamic of the game. It was try-for-try and they scored close to the end when we were up.
"We're the first team to give Condo a fight, and I think they got a bit of a shock.
It's only five rounds into the competition but Farmilo said the level of improvement in the team has been staggering when compared to their pre-season performances.
"We were shocking at the start of the year," she said.
"We couldn't attack, defend or tag. The whole team is new, and every week we've been getting so much better. Our attack is really flowing now.
"What's great about us is that we're a very relaxed team. Condo were screaming at their own players but if we made mistakes we kept our positive attitude."
It was a tough day out for an understrength CSU Mungoes men's side in a 80-22 defeat to the Rams.
They'll have a great opportunity to bounce back next round against the bottom-placed Molong Bulls at Diggings Oval this Sunday.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.