Bathurst's Kate Fallon makes team of tournament at Women's National Championships

Alexander Grant
Updated May 23 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 12:00pm
KATE Fallon's dream of a Under 19s State of Origin appearance and a future NRLW contract received a huge boost over the weekend after the Bathurst player was named in the Women's National Championship team of the tournament.

