FOR 10 years, the Big Band Blast has been hosted in Port Macquarie, but this year it will find a new home - Bathurst.
It will be run from Charles Sturt University, from Friday, May 26, to Sunday, May 28, and is set to be a weekend packed with all things music, and in particular, jazz music.
The Big Band Blast is a conference style music festival, which is run by musicians, for musicians, and provides an outlet for both learning and teaching from peers and professionals.
And the band that will be kicking off the whole weekend, is none other than the Mitchell Conservatorium Connections Big Band.
The Connections band is set to perform from the Rafters Bar on Friday, May 26, from 6:30pm.
And according to band member, and administration assistant at the Mitchell Conservatorium, Kaitlyn Baker, it's going to be one heck of a show.
"It's really, really cool," she said.
Drums, bass, guitar, saxophones, trumpets, the french horn, trombone, and a singer make up the 17 players, who will be performing a range of musical pieces on the night.
"You don't often get to actually see a big band play ... it showcases something completely different," Ms Baker said.
"We're doing a couple of vocal tunes as well, that people will be able to sing along to."
The Mitchell Conservatorium ban is compiled of players from Bathurst and the Central West, and are opening the night, and will be followed by the Royal Australian Navy Big Band.
"We get to open for that band, and their whole job is that, that's their full profession so that's really cool," Ms Baker said.
Ms Baker said she is hoping the event will inspire more people to get involved with jazz music.
She is also very excited to showcase the impressive work of the Mitchell Conservatorium.
"It's a really exciting event ... and we're sounding pretty good and we're really excited to be a part of it," she said.
Tickets for the event are $25 for the evening of May 26, and are available online via the Sticky Tickets website.
Though the Friday night is the big one for Bathurst players, the weekend continues with a feature concert by the Sydney Conservatorium Jazz Orchestra on the Saturday evening.
This will feature performances from guest artists including John Morrison and Jacki Cooper, who launched the blast back in 2013.
This will be followed by a professional development session on Sunday, May 28, where John Morrison will present an information session on all things big band.
More information on these events, and tickets for these events can be purchased through the Big Band Blast website.
