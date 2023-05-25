Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The Mitchell Conservatorium will be playing at Bathurst CSU for the Big Band Blast

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Connections Big Band from the Mitchell Conservatorium will be performing at Bathurst CSU for the Big Band Blast. Picture supplied
The Connections Big Band from the Mitchell Conservatorium will be performing at Bathurst CSU for the Big Band Blast. Picture supplied

FOR 10 years, the Big Band Blast has been hosted in Port Macquarie, but this year it will find a new home - Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.