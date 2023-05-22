WHEN the going gets tough, Bathurst plays with heart - that's the quality which carried the girls in lime green and white within one win of a gold medal match at the Hockey NSW Under 18 Girls State Championships.
Bathurst's top under 18s surprised many who had underestimated them at the three-day championships at Narellan, finishing as one of the top-performed sides in division two.
The Brad Fulton coached side only lost once all tournament and in two of its matches, kept a clean sheet.
Given they played through exhaustion and battled on through injury, Fulton could not have been prouder.
"I think it was a extremely good result when you look at some of the teams these regions can put together," Fulton said.
"From the Victorian border to the Illawarra is one group and Far North Coast is bunch of regions that is combined.
"We don't have the luxury of having an entire team of state squad players or advanced athlete players, Australian futures like a lot do ... we've got to do the best with what we've got.
"Where we come has more to do with how much heart we have to play with rather than the depth of Bathurst hockey.
"I think everyone was surprised how they were able to match it with these really good sides ... I think we played better than what many punters would have given us credit for."
The 10 teams entered in division two were split into two pools and while Fulton said "for the first time in my four or five years coaching rep hockey the draw gods have come to our aid", the games Bathurst faced were still tough.
Fulton's side opened with a 1-0 win against Illawarra South Coast, a game in which Bathurst had a host of chances denied by their rival goalkeeper.
"Every game was an absolute ding-dong battle, we came off looking like we'd been through World War I in the trenches. Nothing was a given, nothing was easy at all," Fulton said.
"The first game against Illawarra, I think we got their goalkeeper in the Australian squad as she would've made at least 30 brilliant saves. She certainly pulled them through, they could've been looking at a football score.
"We saw that as a bit of a missed opportunity, but it's good to learn those lessons early in competitions."
Game two against Far North Coast was one Fulton had earmarked as potentially the toughest Bathurst would face.
But his side rallied to post a 2-1 win in what Fulton rated as his personal highlight for the tournament.
"We went out there and honestly to come away with a win, our girls were jumping around like they'd just won the final," he said.
"It helped them believe 'Maybe we are okay at this, maybe we can go a long way'."
Bathurst then accounted for Northern Sydney and Beaches to the tune of 6-0 and held on for a 2-all draw against Tamworth.
That record saw Fulton's side qualify for the semi-finals where they suffered a narrow 1-0 loss to New England.
Still, that Bathurst was the second best ranked side after the pool games meant Fulton saw the tournament as mission accomplished.
"If we're going to compete at Bathurst, we've got to give our players the best opportunity to go further, so you've got to stay high in these divisions. We've done that," he said.
"For us it comes down to the amount of heart they pour into it and not being willing to see one of your team-mates suffer in defence.
"We have strikers coming back into their own circle to make tackles, we get 11 behind the ball when we need to defend no matter how deep it is, then when we're attacking we get as many of our players as far forward as possible.
"Everyone is doing yo-yos up and down the field all game - the kids come off absolutely spent."
The Bathurst 2 side which played in division four had a tougher tournament, but finished on a positive with a 3-2 victory over Canberra.
