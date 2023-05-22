Western Advocate
Bathurst 1 suffers just one loss at Hockey NSW Under 18 Girls State Championships

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
May 23 2023
The Bathurst 1 side finished just one win short of making the division two gold medal match at the under 18 state titles. Picture supplied
WHEN the going gets tough, Bathurst plays with heart - that's the quality which carried the girls in lime green and white within one win of a gold medal match at the Hockey NSW Under 18 Girls State Championships.

