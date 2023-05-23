TASMYN Davies, best on ground - it was a moment which shocked the teenager, but one which the Bathurst Giants talent was also immensely proud of.
More than two months after Davies made her Greater Western Sydney Giants Academy debut, she again had a day to remember in the charcoal and orange on Saturday.
Davies racked up the possessions on the wing and in the midfield to help the Bathurst Giants rack up a 10-7-67 to 1-3-9 win over the Orange Tigers in their AFL Central West women's match at George Park 1.
It was an effort which earned her best on ground honours for the first time since making her senior debut last year.
"I was actually pretty shocked because in the Giants team we've got so many amazing players and just to be chosen by the umpires to be best on ground is a big achievement," Davies said.
"I've never gotten that in a women's game before, that was my first time.
"I was actually umpiring after my game and when I was walking out of the change rooms they were like 'Tasmyn Davies'. I was quite shocked, it was like 'Oh what?'.
"It was a good feeling, it makes me feel like all this effort I put into my game is resulting in some good things.
"It's just amazing to get given that recognition of a good player, it's a big achievement and I'm happy I got the award."
Being that Saturday's round was also the Sir Doug Nicholls round, Davies was presented with a special best on ground prize - clap sticks made by Uncle Ralph Naden.
"I like it, I'm putting them up on my shelf, good memories," Davies said.
Saturday's match saw the Giants restrict the Tigers to just one major, while in contrast they were rewarded for their inside 50 entries.
Tall forward Olivia Johnston booted five majors, while Rosie Snare, Molly McCrossin, Elise Gullifer and Alexia Barak hit the target as well.
"It was very physical, Orange is a very physical team, but Bathurst really gelled together and really showcased what we could do," Davies said.
"We worked together well and that helped us get some goals ahead. I thought everyone played amazing."
Though she didn't expect the best on ground honour, Davies was one of those who turned in an amazing performance.
It showed that her time as part of the under 18s GWS Giants Academy has helped to further her already strong skills.
"The experience I've had with Sydney is a lot different to what I get down in Bathurst. I guess it's more competitive in Sydney so I push myself further so when I come back to Bathurst I expect to deliver more to the team," she said.
"Sydney Giants was definitely taught me a lot of new skills and mindset, I'm taking Bathurst as a learning now and trying to have fun."
The win keeps the Giants second on the ladder behind the undefeated Dubbo Demons and full of confidence heading into their next challenge against Cowra.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.