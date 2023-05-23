Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Giants women restrict Orange Tigers to just a single major

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 23 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmyn Davies was delighted to be named best on ground for the Bathurst Giants after Saturday's win over the Orange Tigers. Picture supplied
Tasmyn Davies was delighted to be named best on ground for the Bathurst Giants after Saturday's win over the Orange Tigers. Picture supplied

TASMYN Davies, best on ground - it was a moment which shocked the teenager, but one which the Bathurst Giants talent was also immensely proud of.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.