Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Bathurst Giants pile on seven goals in third term to beat the Orange Tigers

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:17am, first published May 23 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke Macauley was named best on ground in Saturday's Sir Doug Nicholls round. Picture supplied
Luke Macauley was named best on ground in Saturday's Sir Doug Nicholls round. Picture supplied

WHEN the Bathurst Giants unleashed a third quarter blitz against the Orange Tigers on Saturday, Luke Macauley was there in the middle helping to drive the ball inside 50.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.