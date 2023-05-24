ARTS OutWest is looking for an administration and communications assistant.
Are you interested in the arts? Have great organisational skills? Can you take initiative and enjoy working with a small team?
This is a 14 hour per week role based in Bathurst NSW.
Head to our website for a job description and how to apply or contact Kylie Shead, executive director of Arts OutWest, on (02) 6338 6589.
Applications close on Monday, June 5.
LITHGOW artist Kay Booker launches her second children's book, Friends, a collaboration with writer Nina Nyitrai, on Saturday, May 27 at Lithgow Library.
The new children's picture book uses rhyme and whimsy paintings to create characters that are lovable and unique.
Kay's whimsical illustrations in watercolour tell the story of Maxi the elephant introducing his friends, no matter if they are chubby, tall, slim or small, friends are true and there for you.
The story is aimed at an early childhood audience and teaches an important lesson about the value of true friendship.
THE Altered States exhibition showcases diversity of thinking, multiplicity of styles and individuality in considering altered states of everything.
Passionate about sculpture, the Rogue Sculptors will seek to delight audiences with their selection of works involving all manner of materials.
The exhibition closes on Sunday, May 28 at The Corner Store Gallery in Orange.
TO celebrate this year's National Trust Heritage Festival, Eskbank House Museum has developed an exhibition of textile-related collection objects, including samplers and embroidery, underwear and handbags, blankets and quilts, tools and machinery.
The exhibition runs until Sunday, June 4 at Eskbank House Museum in Lithgow.
WAYOUT_blp is a site-specific artwork by Margaret Roberts that makes the site an active player in the work by inviting anyone to lend an object they live with, to be arranged with others into one shape on the WAYOUT floor.
These varied objects are the artwork's 'chance' materials delivered by the site.
The shape into which they will be arranged is known in art history as a 'blp' and used as a 'discursive mark' for 'here', wherever it is located.
The exhibition runs until Saturday, July 1 at WAYOUT Art Space in Kandos.
GRANTS are for up to $1000 each, open to those in the Arts OutWest service area of Bathurst region, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Lithgow, Mid-Western Regional, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.
"The funding is open in terms of what people need cash for, but is specifically targeted to those directly impacted by flood and natural disaster and to the arts, heritage and creative industries," Ms Shead said.
"People might use funds for repairs, replacement of equipment, re-making or restocking of artwork, but also for activities around bringing back customers and visitors or building new audiences."
Grant applications close on Monday, June 5.
There is a very simple application process. For who is eligible and how to apply, please head to our website artsoutwest.org.au or call us on (02) 6338 4657.
