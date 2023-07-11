THE days of "no means no" when engaging in sexual activity are a thing of the past.
Under new state legislation, it's a matter of "yes means yes", and a Bathurst organisation is offering free affirmative consent education sessions to spread the word.
Teenager Liam van Holst Pellekaan is a member of the Consent Education Australia Bathurst youth reference group, and was one of the first in the community to attend an education session.
He said he found it very useful because consent laws can be a difficult thing to understand.
"It is such a big thing and everyone talks and jokes about consent, but sometimes it's hard to know what it means and how to react to those sorts of issues," he said.
"The workshop was really fun. We could ask or say anything and there was no judgement, so it was a great way to learn about something that can help me and my mates."
On June 1, 2022, the NSW consent laws changed from the old "no means no" philosophy that most of the population were taught.
It's now a matter of "yes means yes", which reinforces consent being a free and voluntary agreement that should never be presumed.
Under the new affirmative consent legislation, "parties engaging in sexual activity need an ongoing open line of communication, and consent can be withdrawn at any time".
And consenting to one sexual act does not mean a person has consented to more.
It's the complexities of engaging in safe and legal sexual activity that are covered in the free sessions hosted by Consent Education Australia Bathurst.
Liam's mother Trudie Fenwick said all parents want their kids to have healthy, respectful relationships, but sometimes it can be a hard topic to discuss.
So the consent education sessions are a great way for teenagers and adults to receive the correct information.
"There is so much pressure on our youth to do the right thing, and it is scary to think that it can go so wrong so quickly," Ms Fenwick said.
"Being able to learn about the strategies and skills that our teenagers can use to help them make respectful decisions and become good adults has been so helpful.
"I can now talk the same language at home and feel confident to discuss consent and relationship issues with my kids.
"I think every parent should jump at the chance to be a part of one of the consent education workshops."
Consent Education Australia Bathurst will be running free education sessions over the next few months, after receiving $45,000 in government funding.
Anyone interested in making a booking, whether it be a school group, sporting team, support workers, etc, can do so by emailing Consent Education Australia Bathurst's Isabel Fox at Isabel@consentea.com.au
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.