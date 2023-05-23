Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Where style and sophistication meets serenity

Updated May 23 2023 - 10:28am, first published 10:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Located in a new development in Kelso and sitting on a generous 1210 square metre block, 72 Emerald Drive is a spacious luxury property that will have you feeling at home from the moment you walk through the door.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.